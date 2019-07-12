Betty Wang, analyst at ANZ, points out that China’s weak imports in June were driven by factors that included anaemic domestic demand and US control over high-tech exports, despite lower base effects.

Key Quotes

“A continuous decline in China’s exports to the US has been partially offset by its exports to other markets, including ASEAN economies.”

“China’s trade balance is unlikely to improve in H2, inflicting a continuous blow to its growth outlook in H2 2019.”