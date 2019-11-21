China invites US trade negotiators for in-person talks before Thanksgiving – WSJ

China's chief trade negotiator has invited trade negotiators of the United States (US) for in-person talks that will hopefully take place before Thanksgiving, reported The Wall Street Journal's Lingling Wei and Eva Dou, citing people briefed on the matter.

"During a phone call late last week, Liu He, President Xi Jinping's point person on trade negotiations in Washington, extended the invitation to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to hold the meeting," the article read.

The market sentiment seems to be improving on this development with the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which was last up 1.15% on the day at 1.761%, edging higher.