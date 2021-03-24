China has bought only a third of US goods required by trade deal – Bloomberg

China has fallen well short of its two-year targets agreed to in its trade deal with the US, as the world’s second-largest economy bought only about a third of the goods, Bloomberg reports, analyzing the official Chinese trade data.
Additional details
Total purchases of US agricultural, manufactured, and energy goods were $123 billion in the 14 months since the trade deal was signed in January 2020. That was 32.6% of the target of $378 billion for 2020-21.
It’s unclear if China will face any repercussions from the U.S. for failing to meet its goals.
Market reaction
With the tensions growing between China and the Western world, the trade concerns could only aggravate the markets’ nervousness.
The S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, trade on the defensive below 3,900 while AUD/USD attacks 0.7600 after Tuesday’s crash.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown
EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers. Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears. Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.
GBP/USD: Bulls target a significant retracement of bearish daily impulse
GBP/USD is o the verge of an upside correction from the daily demand area. Cable has been in the hands of the bears midweek as the US dollar firms on a safe-haven bid. Bulls can looking to the lower time frames, such as the 15-min, to establish an optimal entry point.
EUR/USD: Teases monthly bottom above 1.1800 amid EU’s virus-led lockdown
EUR/USD bounces off two-week low but fails to convince buyers. Germany, Netherlands extend activity restrictions, EU Health Director-General Gallina tried to placate vaccine fears. Market sentiment consolidates amid Fedspeak, geopolitical tension and pre-PMI caution.
Dogecoin price rests at an inflection point for the bull market
Dogecoin price staring at consecutive closes below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) since November 2020. Daily volume has not closed above average since February 10. Squeeze formation puts DOGE traders on alert.
Lucid Motors Stock Price: CCIV extends slide to fresh two-week lows near $24
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) shares lost more than 2% on the first day of the week and continued to push lower after the opening bell on Tuesday to touch the lowest level in two weeks at $24.07.