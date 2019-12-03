China ForeignMin: US' Pompeo is repeating 'toxic lies' about Huawei

Reuters is out with the latest comments from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as it responds to US Secretary of State Pompeo's warning to European countries on Monday.

The Ministry said US' Pompeo is repeating 'toxic lies' about Huawei.

Pompeo said on Monday, “With so much on the line, it's urgent that trustworthy companies build these 21st-century information arteries. Specifically, it's critical that European countries not give control of their critical infrastructure to Chinese tech giants like Huawei, or ZTE.”

Markets are seeing a bit of a risk reset heading into early European trading, with USD/JPY holding higher ground near 109.15, US equity futures and Treasury yields rising moderately amid renewed trade woes.