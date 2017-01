Additional headlines hit the wires from a spokesperson from China's Custom Department; following the release of soft Chinese trade data.

Key Points:

Foreign trade situation still faces difficulties

Exports and imports rose in Q4 (yuan denominated imports +8.7% y/y in Q4, for exports +0.3% y/y in Q4)

Trade had mild recovery in Q4 2016

Trade stabilized and improved through 2016

External environment has been recovering