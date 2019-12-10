November's Producer Price Index and Consumer Price Index have been released as follows:
Producer Price Index
Producer Price Index (YoY) (Nov) -1.4% vs -1.5% expected vs -1.6% prior.
Consumer Price Index
- Consumer Price Index (YoY) (Nov) vs 4.5% expected at 4.2% vs 3.8% prior.
- Consumer Price Index (MoM) (Nov) 0.4% vs expected 0.1% vs 0.9% prior.
Novembers consumer inflation is now the highest its been since Jan. 2012. Analysts at Westpac explained that inflation has not been a barrier to monetary easing in China if needed, with CNY fragility the bigger concern. CPI was seen bouncing, but as analysts noted, this was due to a surge in food prices, especially pork. Non-food inflation was only 0.9% year in October.
FX implications
- AUD/USD support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730
- AUD/USD resistance levels: 0.6865 0.6890 0.6920
The market's focus is elsewhere as we approach the 15th December deadline for which the US is scheduled to impose additional tariffs on Chinse imports. However, in recent trade, the US Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, was reported by Bloomberg as saying that the extra tariffs due for implementation this weekend may not now be imposed. This ought to be good for market sentiment, the yuan and the Aussie.
“We have a deadline coming up on the Dec. 15 for another tranche of tariffs, I do not believe those will be implemented and I think we may see some backing away,”
Perdue said, according to Bloomberg.
"The AUD/USD pair is neutral in the short-term, having found intraday support at the 38.2% retracement of its November slump at 0.6820. In the 4-hour chart, it is developing below the 20 and 200 SMA, both lacking directional strength, while technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, with modest upward slopes. The bearish case would be confirmed on a break below the 0.6800 figure, while the upside will remain limited by sellers aligned around 0.6865,"
- Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls picking up strength on upbeat China inflation
AUD/USD is seen catching fresh bids and tests daily highs near 0.6830 region, in a delayed reaction to upbeat Australia’s NAB Business Survey and Chinese inflation figures. Optimism on the USMCA trade deal also collaborates to the Aussie's bounce.
USD/JPY: Bouncing up from 50-day MA amid mixed trade headlines
USD/JPY has bounced up slightly from the 50-day average support. Positive comments from US and Mexican officials on the USMCA deal likely weighed over Yen. The upside is being capped by lingering US-China trade issues.
A Look at the Charts Ahead of UK Election and US Tariff Decision
The strength of the US jobs report stopped the weaker dollar that was threatening to emerge. There are two risk events in the second half of next week, the UK election and Trump's decision on the December 15 tariffs.
Gold: Struggles to justify Monday’s inverted hammer, eyes on trade news, China inflation
Gold prices extend Monday’s recovery to $1,461 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the Bullion fails to justify the candlestick formation signaling reversal of the previous heavy fall.
GBP/USD: Eyes on 1.3110/07 support confluence amid bearish MACD
GBP/USD drops to 1.3140 amid the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. The quote witnesses a pullback from an eight-month high. Also supporting the downside bias is the bearish signals from the 12-bar MACD indicator.