China coronavirus concerns grow, Australia and Thailand report more cases

Concerns over China coronavirus rapid spread grow, as Australia confirms on Monday its fifth case of a new coronavirus, per Reuters.

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters, "the patient was immediately put into isolation."

Officials were tracing "a couple of very low-level contacts" related to the woman, Chant said.

Meanwhile, China's Hainan province confirmed 80-year-old woman has died from coronavirus, province's first fatality from the virus.

Separately, Thailand authorities reported that 48 people are being monitored for possible coronavirus infection. Thailand and Hong Kong have reported eight coronavirus death cases.

The Japanese yen remains the most favored across the fx board while the Kiwi is the main laggard in Asia. Oil prices are down 2.5% while gold trades around $1580 levels amid a 1% drop in S&P 500 futures.