Chinese Health Official: Coronavirus crisis is accelerating

An official at China’s Health Commission is reported by the Spectator Index, as saying that the coronavirus crisis is accelerating.

Meanwhile, Mongolian news agency, Montsame, cited officials from the country’s Cabinet, announcing that Mongolia closes border crossings for auto vehicles and pedestrian traffic with China, starting January, 27th.

Key Headlines:

Mongolia closes all universities and training centers until march 2 to contain spread of coronavirus. Mongolia orders cancellation of all kinds of public gatherings.

This comes in the face of intensifying China coronavirus contagion risks.

Also, some rumors are doing the rounds that US President Trump could announce a travel ban this week, with five cases of coronavirus detected in the US so far.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Trump will expand his travel ban and restrict immigration from Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Tanzania.