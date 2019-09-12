In response to the olive branch extended by the US President Trump by delaying the US tariffs on Chinese imports, China said it is considering US farming and agricultural imports ahead of talks as a sign of goodwill.

The risk sentiment has been bolstered by the latest positive developments on trade, with USD/JPY printing six-week tops near 108.20 while Treasury yields rally +1.50%. S&P 500 futures are also trading firmer above the 3000 level.