President Trump: Agreed to move increased Chinese tariffs on 250 billion dollars’ worth of goods to october 15th

- Trade talk sentiment gaining traction and supporting bullish base for risk assets.
- President Trump has announced and agreed to delay increased Chinese tariffs.
- AUD/USD has climbed nearly 3% since bottoming earlier this month.
In the latest piece of good news on the trade war front, President Trump has announced and agreed to move increased Chinese tariffs on 250 billion dollars’ worth of goods to October 15th.
At the request of the Vice Premier of China, Liu He, and due to the fact that the People's Republic of China will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary on October 1st, we have agreed, as a gesture of good will, to move the increased Tariffs on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods (25% to 30%), from October 1st to October 15th.
Trump tweeted.
FX implications
China has been pushing the plans to stimulate growth in the economy and the latest news is that measures will be put into place to attract long-term funds to stocks while potentially easing limits on pension and insurers' stock investment. As a consequence of the combination of trade talk traction and stimulus measures, commodity currencies are getting a boost and risk appetite has been returning to markets. AUD/USD has climbed nearly 3% since bottoming earlier this month down in the 0.6680s and has completed a 50% man reversion of the July highs to aforementioned swing lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading
The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.
USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood
The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data.
Gold prices recovering from the $1,485.39 low
Gold prices have been recovering from the $1,485.39 lows, travelling as high as $1,497.66 and is currently trading 0.69% higher on the day as investors weigh the prospects of talks taking place between the U.S. and China over trade.
ECB Preview: Will Draghi disappoint EUR/USD bears? Five scenarios for the crucial decision
...Is the upcoming stimulus package already priced into the euro? That is the question on EUR/USD traders' minds. Everybody knows that the European Central Bank is going to cut interest rates...