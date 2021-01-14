China: Chinese exports continue to surge, CNY to perform well – TDS

Chinese exports have increased in December, showing the strength of the world's second-largest economy. The outlook remains positive and the Chinese yuan should therefore perform well, economists at TD Securities brief.
See – USD/CNY to test 6.40 as downtrend remains intact – ANZ
Key quotes
“China's Dec exports increased by 18.1% YoY while imports increased by 6.5% YoY. The trade balance jumped to a record $78.17 B and $535 B for the full year, a jump of 57% from 2019.”
“China's exports to the US, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, EU and Australia increased by 34.5%, 8.2%, 16.4%, 18.4%, 4.3% and 26.9% YoY, respectively. Imports from the US, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and EU increased 47.7%, 12.3%, 6.9%, 21.7%, and 15.5% YoY. In contrast imports from Australia fell 8.9% YoY.”
“After a surprisingly strong exports performance in 2020 (+3.6%) even in the face of US tariffs, the outlook remains positive. Many countries are struggling with supply chain constraints and while China will also face higher freight costs and increasing price pressures, it will likely continue to benefit from exports of stay at home goods and medical equipment in Q1 21, given renewed lockdowns in the US and Europe. This bodes well for CNY.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the defensive as Biden considers $2 trillion stimulus package
EUR/USD is trading near crucial support at 1.2140, as the US dollar and Treasury yields are cheering reports that President-elect Joe Biden is considering a bigger-than-expected stimulus package of about $2 trillion. The ECB minutes and US weekly jobs data could influence the spot ahead of Powell’s speech.
XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell
Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.
GBP/USD off the lows, looks to regain 1.3650 ahead of US data, Powell
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.3650 ahead of the European session. Despite the quick pullback, the bulls remain cautious amid the US dollar’s rebound while the focus shifts towards the critical US weekly jobless claims data and a speech by the Fed Chair Powell.
Forex Today: Biden's expected stimulus boosts markets, melts gold, Powell, jobless claims eyed
Reports that Biden's is set to announce a $2 trillion package have been boosting markets and weighing on gold. Investors are shrugging off Trump's second impeachment and eyeing a speech from Jerome Powell.
US Dollar Index looks for direction around 90.40
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), struggles for a clearer direction around the 90.40 region on Thursday.