China CBIRC Chair Zhou: Coronavirus will not have big impact on China's financial system

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Vice-Chair Zhou said on Friday, coronavirus will not have a big impact on China's financial system.

Additional Quotes:

Expects non-performing loan ratio of banks to rise somewhat. China has ample resources to cope with rises in bad loans. Banks have increased lending, cut interest rates for virus-hit firms. Will boost credit support for small firms, deal with irrational fees on small firms.

The market mood in Asia remains soured, as China remains in a state of panic amid rising coronavirus death toll and increasing concerns over its negative economic impact.

The safe-have yen is on the front foot vs. the US dollar around 109.90 region, as the focus now remains on the Chinese trade data for fresh impetus.