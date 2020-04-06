CFTC Positioning Report: EUR net longs kept increasing

These are the main highlights of the CFTC Positioning Report for the week ended on March 31st:
- Speculators added EUR gross longs for the third consecutive session during the week ended on March 31st, taking the net longs to the highest level since mid-June 2018. The positive figures from the region’s Current Account appears to be supporting the inflows into the single currency. Of note is that the percentage of net longs vs. open interest climbed to levels last seen nearly 2 years ago, opening the door to some correction in the short term.
- VIX (aka “the panic index”) net shorts receded to the lowest level since January 2019, as the initial panic over the impact of the coronavirus on he global economy seems to have subsided somewhat.
- Net longs in GBP dropped to just below 5K contracts, levels last seen in late November 2017, as gross longs have been retreating for the last five consecutive weeks. The looser monetary stance from the BoE in combination with the fragile current account position and unabated Brexit concerns seem to have been far too much for the sterling to cope with.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.
GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.
XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend
XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.
Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region
Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.
WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.