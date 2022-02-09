CF Acquisition Corp VI Stock News and Forecast: Where next for Joe Rogan?

- CFVI shares up another 8% on Tuesday as the Joe Rogan debate rages.
- CFVI shares have risen from $12.50 to $18 in the last week.
- CFVI stock is one of the most mentioned across social media platforms.
CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI) shares once again are one of the most discussed stocks on mainstream and social media as the debate over Joe Rogan rumbles on. The shares closed up another 8% on Tuesday, adding to the 18% gain from Monday.
To recap, CF Acquisition Corp VI is a blank check company that is due to take Rumble public via a spac deal later this year. Rumble is a video-sharing social media app that has seen its popularity explode during lockdown. It is described as having a conservative outlook, and it does have an agreement of sorts in place with Truth Social, former President Trump's latest venture.
CF Acquisition Corp VI Stock News
The move on Tuesday, while impressive, failed to reach the highs above $18.50 set on Monday. Could this be a sign of slowing momentum? That is always the case with these price explosions. Knowing when to get out is key. The price spike was caused by Rumble offering Joe Rogan $100 million over four years to bring his show from Spotify (SPOT) to Rumble. Rumble promises no censorship for Joe Rogan.
This has been the crux of the recent issue with Spotify. Joe Rogan has been accused of airing anti-vaccine information on his podcast, which led to Neil Young and other artists taking their music down from Spotify. The news took a fresh twist yesterday when Neil Young told Spotify employees they should leave the company as Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, is the main problem.
“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are numbers, not art, not creativity," Young said.
Ek had previously apologized to Spotify employees, saying, “While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realise some will want more. [...] And I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.”
CF Acquisition Corp VI Stock Forecast
Again this is not really a technical picture. This is momentum trading, so the key is to know when it is fading and get out. Indicators for momentum would be price and volume, which are both slowing in growth for CFVI. Also social media mentions are falling, so this may indicate that the price explosion is ending.
CFVI chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.1400 on dollar weakness
EUR/USD rose toward 1.1450 in the European session but lost its bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the pair continues to trade in the positive territory as the greenback is having a tough time finding demand amid a 2% decline in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600
GBP/USD keeps its firm footing on Wednesday and rises toward 1.3600 ahead of the American session as the dollar faces modest selling pressure on falling yields. Speeches from BOE's Pill, Fed's Mester awaited amid a sparse data docket.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week high, tests $1,832 resistance
Gold edged higher during the North American session and shot to a fresh two-week high, around the $1,832-$1,833 regioin in the last hour. The US dollar witnessed some selling on Wednesday and was pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields.
Cryptos to retrace before the bull run
Bitcoin price rally is slowing, allowing bulls to take a breather before the next leg-up. While some might argue the short-term outlook looks bearish, the bigger picture reveals cryptocurrency markets still have the potential to go higher.
How low can Facebook go?
Meta Platforms stock cratered 26% on February 3. FB shares have continued to edge lower and cannot find support thus far. Facebook lost daily average users during Q4 for the first time in its history.