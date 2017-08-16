CEO of 3M leaves President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council - CNBC

"President and CEO of 3M Inge Thulin is leaving President Donald Trump's Manufacturing Advisory Council, the seventh chief executive to leave," CNBC recently reported.

Thulin's statement on his decision (via CNBC):

"Sustainability, diversity and inclusion are my personal values and also fundamental to the 3M Vision. The past few months have provided me with an opportunity to reflect upon my commitment to these values. I joined the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative in January to advocate for policies that align with our values and encourage even stronger investment and job growth – in order to make the United States stronger, healthier and more prosperous for all people. After careful consideration, I believe the initiative is no longer an effective vehicle for 3M to advance these goals. As a result, today I am resigning from the Manufacturing Advisory Council. At 3M, we will continue to champion an environment that supports sustainability, diversity and inclusion. I am committed to building a company that improves lives in every corner of the world."