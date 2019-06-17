According to analysts at Deutsche Bank, the BoE and BoJ meetings are not expected to be game changers but the ECB Sintra meetings have provided market moving events before.

Key Quotes

“Two years ago it was used to highlight the paring back of stimulus and markets then started to price the winding down of QE. Could this forum mark a firm signalling that more stimulus is planned in the autumn?”

“For the record, Draghi is making opening remarks tonight and introductory remarks tomorrow morning, while Guindos, Praet, Lane, Lautenschlaeger and Coeure are all due to take part. The BoE's Carney also takes part in a policy panel with Draghi and former Fed Chair Yellen on Tuesday afternoon.”

“Staying with the ECB we should note that EU leaders also gather in Luxembourg on Thursday for another round of talks about candidates for the European Commission and ECB.”