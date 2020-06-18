CCL Stock Price: Carnival Corp loses the grip below $18.00

Shares of Carnival Corp. are down markedly below the $20.00 level.

US markets expected to open in the red territory on COVID fears.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) remains under heavy pressure on Thursday, breaking below the $18.00 mark per share amidst a broad-based deteriorated context in the risk-associated universe.

Indeed, the selling pressure around CCL has gathered extra pace in the second half of the week in response to lower-than-expected fiscal Q2 results, with revenues shrinking beyond estimates due to the coronavirus crisis.

In tandem with the negative performance of CCL during the pre-market activity, US stock benchmark indices are seen adding to Wednesday’s losses, always on the back of rising concerns over the recent pick-up in coronavirus cases.

NYSE: CCL remains weak and below $20.00

At the moment, CCL is retreating 6.45% at $17.85 and a breach of $16.75 (low Jun.11) would aim for $15.00 (low May 22) and finally $14.62 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier is located at $22.02 (100-day SMA) followed by $25.28 (monthly high Jun.8) and then $29.87 (50% Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop).