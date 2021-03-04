CCIV Stock Price and News: Churchill Capital Corp IV Lucid Motors to face increasing competition

- CCIV still suffering after-effects of the Lucid Motors merger.
- Electric Vehicle (EV) sector to face growing competition.
- CCIV shares still hold strong retail interest.
Another day another loss for CCIV shares as the post-Lucid Motors hangover continues. Granted it cannot all be put on CCIV shares shoulders as the broader market also looks to be struggling for momentum.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
CCIV Stock Price
Churchill Capital IV shares fell to their lowest level since February 1 as investors continue to reevaluate the merger deal. Weakness in the broader market may have led to exacerbated losses for CCIV shares. Some profit taking by early investors may be hitting, now that losses from other investments are feeding through portfolios.
CCIV shares closed on Wednesday at $23.02 for a loss of 4.8%. CCIV shares peaked at $64.86 on February 18.
Late-stage investors are the ones suffering the most, as peak Lucid Motors merger fever hit social media. Despite CCIV shares launching at $10, traders bid CCIV stock up to beyond $60. The hype of Lucid being the next Tesla, and the new equity market phenomenon of Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) appear to have been the main factors behind the spike.
While the debate over whether indeed Lucid does manage to become the next Tesla may or may not prove correct, timing still plays a key role in markets. Markets rarely go up in straight lines indefinitely and an appreciation of that magnitude requires careful analysis and risk management.
The other factor of course which was a definite influence on the CCIV collapse was the PIPE transaction being priced at $15 per share, a significant discount to $60. $15 was actually higher than the IPO launch price of CCIV at $10 which is where a further capital raise through a PIPE transaction would normally have taken place.
CCIV Stock Forecast
So where to from here. Well, now it starts to look slightly more attractive. The worries over FOMO trading at $60 have evaporated. So it is just a case of trying to value what you are left with, which is Lucid. Delivery delays have hit the newswires recently which may be behind some of the sell-off. Lucid now expected to begin deliveries in the second half of 2021 and not Spring 2021 as initially hoped. This would hopefully create a nice catalyst for the shares, assuming all goes well. Certainly, initial pictures of the car are impressive and with a former Tesla Chief Engineer at the helm, one would expect the technology to be sound.
Lucid Motors has a limited timeframe to launch and gain traction with consumers. The competition will increase for all EV manufacturers as more and more legacy automakers commit to going fully electric. Recent comments from Volvo about being fully electric by 2030 and Ford that it will be fully electric in Europe by 2030 are evidence of that.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).