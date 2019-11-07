Carney speech: Reduced chance of no-deal Brexit has pushed up sterling

Following the Bank of England's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%, Governor Mark Carney is delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference with key quotes, via Reuters, found below.
"Headwinds from uncertainty likely pushing down on global interest rates, exacerbating concerns about limited policy space."
"Brexit uncertainties are weighing particularly hard on business investment."
"Now evident that UK households doing precautionary saving before Brexit."
"Brexit agreement reduces risk of no-deal significantly."
"Reduced chance of no-deal Brexit has pushed up sterling."
"Pick up in UK growth likely to be limited by lack of supply capacity in the economy."
"Supply growth limited by effects of Brexit transition."
Related articles
Bank of England leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.75% in November as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee held the policy rate unchanged at 0.75%. The asset purchase facility remained steady at €435 billion as well. On a dovish note, 2 members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted to cut the policy rate.
Bank of England QIR: GDP growth in 2019 +1.4% (Aug. forecast +1.3%), 2020 +1.2% (Aug. +1.3%)
In its latest Quarterly Inflation Report (QIR), the Bank of England (BoE) announced that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2019 is now expected to grow 1.4%, slightly higher than the 1.3% announced in August's QIR. On the other hand, the BoE lowered 2020 GDP growth forecast to 1.2% from 1.3%.
About Mark Carney
Mark Carney is Governor of the Bank of England and Chairman of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Authority. His appointment as Governor was approved by Her Majesty the Queen on 26 November 2012. The Governor joined the Bank on 1 July 2013.
