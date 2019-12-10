Canadian PM Trudeau spoke with US Pres. Trump Monday on NAFTA ratification

Reuters reports the latest statement from the Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Trudeau’s Office on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) progress.

Key Headlines:

Trudeau spoke with US President Trump about NAFTA ratification.

The two are to work together further through the final stages of negotiations.

Meanwhile, the USD/CAD pair wavers in a tight range below the 1.3250 level, as the CAD bulls continue to fight for control amid trade deal optimism.