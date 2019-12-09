Canadian Housing Starts: A negative surprise – NFB

Data released today , showed Housing Starts in Canada rose to 201.3K in November and Permits declined by 2.4K in October to 226.8K. According to Kyle Dahms, analyst at the National Bank of Canada argues it was a bad report but noted starts remained above the 200K level for the sixth consecutive month.
Key Quotes:
“Housing starts negatively surprised in November but managed to remain above the 200K level (which is elevated on a historical basis) for a sixth consecutive month. Atypically cold weather across the country may have kept housing starts subdued in this latest report.”
“The slight improvement in November stemmed from 3.2K rise in the multi segment but that number followed a substantial decline of 21.1K in the prior month. Albeit small, the November increase in the multi segment was the largest since having reached a record high in June of this year.”
“Demand for affordable housing should continue to keep starts in this segment at elevated levels. Single starts for their part edged down after a slight increase in the prior month but remain well above the cyclical low reached this past February. While the gap between the number of permits and housing starts is the smallest in 18 months, there could still be a sizeable backlog in permits to be exerted. Looking at the quarterly perspective, after two months of data, starts are poised to decline 9.7% in Q4 after a marginal decline in the third quarter of 2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD off 7-month highs, still firmer as Tories hold the lead
GBP/USD retraces from the new seven-month highs of 1.3180 but remains strongly bid, as weekend polls have reaffirmed a solid lead for PM Johnson's Conservatives. Cable dropped on Friday amid upbeat US data.
EUR/USD steadying above 1.1050 amid upbeat German export data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, attempting a recovery after Germany reported an increase in exports in October. EUR/USD dropped sharply on Friday amid upbeat US Non-Farm Payrolls and weak German industrial output.
Cryptos: Market ready to launch, not knowing who will lead it
The market hesitates between Bitcoin and Ethereum to lead the next bullish run. Ethereum will suffer heavy losses if not in command. Bullish clarity may call for terminal motivation bearish jerks.
Gold bulls hold in there on geopolitical and trade risks, despite robust USD
Gold prices were under pressure at the start of the week as the US dollar seeks correction of the latest slide following a very healthy headline accumulative number in US jobs creation which included strong revisions.
USD/JPY: Bears losing their grip as market attempts to bottom
USD/JPY is trading on the bid in the US session following a rise from 108.42 the low to a high of 108.66.