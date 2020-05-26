Canadian GDP Preview: Avoiding a double-digit fall may boost the loonie

The Canadian economy probably took a substantial hit of around 10% annualized in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus – the lockdown and falling oil prices. A squeeze closer to 15% would hurt the loonie while nearing a loss of only 5% would boost it, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“The US economy squeezed by 4.8% annualized and economists expect the Canadian one to have tumbled by around 10% – around double. The reason for the greater hit stems from the crash in crude oil.”
“Any figure around 10% will likely trigger choppy trading in USD/CAD but leave no long-lasting mark. Traders will likely return to end-of-month adjustments.”
“The loonie will likely come under pressure if the downfall in output is closer to that of the eurozone, which suffered a quarterly decline of 3.8% – around 16% annualized. Such an outcome would show that the shuttering of the economy had a more profound effect on the economy.”
“Single-digit annualized contraction – especially closer to America's ~5% fall, would already boost the loonie. It would provide confidence that the Canadian economy endured the worst and is ready to recover. It would also show that the nation's furlough scheme and other measures are boosting the economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
