Canadian election results trickling in: Liberals are in the lead in Eastern Canada

Canada’s federal election results have started to trickle in - However, we will not get the full picture until much later in the shift, circa 0200GMT when the polls close in the westernmost parts of the nation.

PM Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are in a tight race against Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party.

The polls had been predicting that Trudeau and the Liberals would retain power but will lose their parliamentary majority.

It looks like Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor has kept her seat in Moncton--Riverview--Dieppe. What's interesting, however, is that her Green rival is not far behind her, a trend that's being seen across several ridings so far.

NDP have won their first seat in Atlantic Canada. According to these early polls Jagmeet Singh's party have taken their first riding, St John's East. This is a seat the party did not expect to lose to Liberals in 2015, and was part of Trudeau's red wave.

British Columbia - a key region in this election - is the last region to close voting, expected to happen at about 10pm EST.

FX implications:

"The prospect of an alliance between Trudeau’s Liberals and left-leaning parties could weigh on the Canadian dollar," analysts at Westpac argued.