Canadian Dollar holds steady on Friday supported by rebounding Crude Oil

The Canadian Dollar has seen little but downside this week.

A pivot to market Fed expectations is sending investors into the US Dollar.

Crude Oil bids try to recover, limiting Loonie losses for Friday.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is in the red overall for the week, seeing only a minor gain on Friday, closing the last trading day of the week up a whole five pips against the US Dollar (USD).

Canada has seen a thin showing on the economic calendar all week, and next week is set for more of the same as broader markets focus on the US Dollar and investors get pushed around by central bank expectations.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar recedes as traders pick the Greenback

The CAD is trying to reverse a week of losses, shedding 1.5% against the USD.

Risk aversion appears to be the general tone to overall market themes, sending the USD higher across the board.

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November dropped back to 60.4 from 63.8.

UoM 5-Year Consumer Inflation Expectations ticked up from 3% to 3.2%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish showing yesterday continues to bleed through markets as investors prove jittery around inflation.

Crude Oil is seeing soft gains for Friday, helping to support the Loonie and limit CAD losses.

Next Tuesday sees US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures that should electrify Greenback traders.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar drops to 1.3850 against US Dollar

The USD/CAD has climbed 1.65% bottom-to-top this week, sending the Greenback-Loonie pair into familiar highs and etching in a Friday peak of 1.3850.

The pair kicked off the week’s trading with a clean bounce from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3630, and the week’s price action has been notably one-sided the entire way through.

Monday’s low-side rebound also saw a rejection from a rising trendline from July’s swing low into the 1.3100 region.

The near-term ceiling for USD/CAD bulls to beat will be the 1.3900 handle, a technical barrier that rejected the pair at the beginning of the month.

USD/CAD Daily Chart