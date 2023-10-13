Canadian Dollar struggling to stage a firm rebound despite bolstering from Crude Oil

Share:

Canadian Dollar flows are resurfacing after Thursday’s nosedive, propped up by a reinvigorated oil bid.

Canada economic data remains thin until Tuesday’s CPI print.

US Dollar giving back yesterday’s gains after consumer sentiment miss.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is catching a mild recovery on Friday, paring back Thursday’s dip after broad-market risk sentiment soured. Investors dog-piled into the US Dollar (USD) after a US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation beat reignited fears of Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates remaining higher for even longer than markets are currently hoping for.

Canada’s Crude Oil-linked Loonie is getting pushed higher after oil markets catch a firm bid on Friday, and Canadian Dollar traders will be looking to close out Friday’s market session in the green after setting a new low for the week yesterday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar in limited recovery mode as Crude Oil bounces

Canadian Dollar rebounding on Friday, walking back Thursday’s losses; however downside risk remains as markets favor Greenback.

Investor sentiment is recovering after a sharp downturn yesterday.

Crude Oil markets are back on the rise as Middle east geopolitical tensions take a bite.

The US tightened loopholes on their sanctions against Russian oil, sending barrel prices higher.

Crude Oil traders are worried that the Gaza Strip conflict escalation could spill over into more US fossil fuel sanctions on Iran.

CAD traders will be looking ahead to Tuesday’s CPI reading.

US Michigan Consumer Sentiment missed the mark on Friday, helping to edge the USD lower.

Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar looking to regain ground, USD/CAD cycling near 1.3660

After knocking into 1.3700 and marking in a new low for the week, the USD/CAD is easing back into familiar territory, and intraday action sees the pair trading closely with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), with intraday technical support coming from the 50-hour SMA near 1.3640.

On the daily candlesticks, the USD/CAD is poised for a bearish extension back into the 50-day SMA near 1.3550, with long-term support coming from the 200-day SMA just north of 1.3450.

Despite recent strength on the part of the Canadian Dollar, the USD/CAD remains a well-bid pair, still up over 2% from September’s swing low into 1.3380.