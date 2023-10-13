Canadian Dollar struggling to stage a firm rebound despite bolstering from Crude Oil

- Canadian Dollar flows are resurfacing after Thursday’s nosedive, propped up by a reinvigorated oil bid.
- Canada economic data remains thin until Tuesday’s CPI print.
- US Dollar giving back yesterday’s gains after consumer sentiment miss.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is catching a mild recovery on Friday, paring back Thursday’s dip after broad-market risk sentiment soured. Investors dog-piled into the US Dollar (USD) after a US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation beat reignited fears of Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates remaining higher for even longer than markets are currently hoping for.
Canada’s Crude Oil-linked Loonie is getting pushed higher after oil markets catch a firm bid on Friday, and Canadian Dollar traders will be looking to close out Friday’s market session in the green after setting a new low for the week yesterday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Canadian Dollar in limited recovery mode as Crude Oil bounces
- Canadian Dollar rebounding on Friday, walking back Thursday’s losses; however downside risk remains as markets favor Greenback.
- Investor sentiment is recovering after a sharp downturn yesterday.
- Crude Oil markets are back on the rise as Middle east geopolitical tensions take a bite.
- The US tightened loopholes on their sanctions against Russian oil, sending barrel prices higher.
- Crude Oil traders are worried that the Gaza Strip conflict escalation could spill over into more US fossil fuel sanctions on Iran.
- CAD traders will be looking ahead to Tuesday’s CPI reading.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment missed the mark on Friday, helping to edge the USD lower.
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar looking to regain ground, USD/CAD cycling near 1.3660
After knocking into 1.3700 and marking in a new low for the week, the USD/CAD is easing back into familiar territory, and intraday action sees the pair trading closely with the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), with intraday technical support coming from the 50-hour SMA near 1.3640.
On the daily candlesticks, the USD/CAD is poised for a bearish extension back into the 50-day SMA near 1.3550, with long-term support coming from the 200-day SMA just north of 1.3450.
Despite recent strength on the part of the Canadian Dollar, the USD/CAD remains a well-bid pair, still up over 2% from September’s swing low into 1.3380.
Inflation FAQs
What is inflation?
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
What is the impact of inflation on foreign exchange?
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
How does inflation influence the price of Gold?
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it.
Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
