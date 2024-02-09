Canadian Dollar quickly gives back short-term bounce from Canadian Unemployment Rate beat

Share:

Canadian Dollar trends broadly lower after brief rally.

Canada added more jobs than expected in January.

Canadian wage growth in January continues to ease.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) slipped back after testing higher on Friday. Markets readjusted exposure to the US Dollar (USD) after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) introduced broad seasonal adjustment changes to how the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated, causing slight changes to near-term inflation prints.

Canadian wage figures eased further in January, and net job additions showed a higher number of job gains than markets forecast, while December’s jobs number also saw an upside revision. The Canadian Unemployment Rate also ticked lower in January.

Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar falling back despite economic calendar beats

Canada’s Unemployment Rate declined to 5.7% in January versus the forecast 5.9%, December’s 5.8%.

Net Change in Employment added 37.3K new jobs in January, handily beating the forecast of 15K.

December’s job additions also saw an upside revision to 12.3% from 0.1K.

Canadian Average Hourly Wages declined to 5.3% in January from the previous month’s 5.7%.

The US BLS brought far-reaching adjustments to how the CPI is seasonally-adjusted, causing an uptick in adjusted annualized US inflation, though recent inflation measures remain largely unchanged.

With the adjustments out of the way, markets will focus on next week’s US CPI inflation print due on Tuesday.

Next week sees a thin, low-impact economic calendar for Canada, exposing the Loonie to broad-market flows.

Canadian Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.09% -0.01% -0.41% 0.01% -0.72% 0.14% EUR 0.09% 0.00% 0.08% -0.32% 0.11% -0.63% 0.23% GBP 0.10% 0.00% 0.09% -0.32% 0.11% -0.62% 0.24% CAD 0.01% -0.09% -0.10% -0.41% 0.01% -0.72% 0.14% AUD 0.42% 0.33% 0.32% 0.41% 0.43% -0.31% 0.55% JPY -0.01% -0.10% -0.09% -0.03% -0.45% -0.71% 0.14% NZD 0.72% 0.62% 0.62% 0.70% 0.30% 0.73% 0.85% CHF -0.13% -0.22% -0.23% -0.14% -0.54% -0.12% -0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar sheds weight against US Dollar after early rise

The Canadian Dollar is broadly lower on Friday, dipping into the red against the majority of its major currency peers with the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) leading the charge, gaining three-quarters of a percent against the CAD, while the Australian Dollar (AUD) sees four-tenths of a percent in gains against the Canadian Dollar.

The Canadian Dollar rallied early against the US Dollar, sending the USD/CAD into a near-term low of 1.3413 before a rally in the USD sent the pair back into the high end near 1.3480. The pair has rallied half a percent bottom-to-top on Friday, keeping the USD/CAD pinned into near-term congestion.

The USD/CAD continues to trade into the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.3475, and bidders will be looking to drive the pair back into the last meaningful swing high at 1.3900 last November. On the low side, sellers will be looking for a return to December’s bottom bids near 1.3200.

USD/CAD hourly chart

USD/CAD daily chart