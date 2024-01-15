Canadian Dollar mixed on quiet Monday, Loonie eases against Greenback amidst holiday trading

- The Canadian Dollar is broadly mixed on the day but slides against US Dollar.
- Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey shows further declines in sentiment.
- Canada CPI inflation is due out Tuesday.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mixed against its major currency peers on Monday but shed weight against the US Dollar (USD) with market volumes thinned out by a US market holiday.
Canada Wholesale & Manufacturing Sales data beat expectations but is still recovering from recent slumps. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Business Outlook Survey also showed that business sentiment soured at an accelerated pace in the fourth quarter of 2023, and investors will look ahead to Tuesday’s Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, which is expected to tick slightly higher YoY.
Daily digest market movers: Canadian Dollar softens against Greenback to kick off new trading week
- Market volumes are notably thin with US markets off for the Federal holiday on Monday.
- Canada Wholesale Sales in November beat expectations to print at a three-month high of 0.9%, beating the market forecast of 0.8% and recovering from the previous month’s -0.3% (revised upward from -0.5%).
- Canada Manufacturing Sales rebounded more than expected, printing at a four-month high of 1.2% in November compared to the forecast for 1.0%, but still well back from October’s -2.9% contraction (revised down slightly from -2.8%).
- The BoC’s latest Business Outlook Survey showed firms’ outlooks have broadly swung to concerns about declining sales volumes and ongoing price pressures with higher interest rates cited as a major roadblock to continued investment.
- US markets are dark on Monday in observation of Martin Luther King Day.
- NA market session sees trading volumes draw tight.
- CAD traders will be looking forward to Tuesday’s Canada CPI print, forecast to tick higher from 3.1% to 3.3% on an annualized basis.
- MoM Canada CPI is expected to decline MoM, with December’s CPI forecast to print at -0.3% versus the previous month’s 0.1%.
- Canada CPI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks
- US Retail Sales figures due Wednesday, expected to show limited growth in December.
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|0.43%
|0.45%
|0.56%
|0.21%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.22%
|0.47%
|0.49%
|0.61%
|0.25%
|GBP
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|0.16%
|0.40%
|0.42%
|0.53%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-0.15%
|0.24%
|0.27%
|0.37%
|0.01%
|AUD
|-0.44%
|-0.46%
|-0.39%
|-0.24%
|0.03%
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.48%
|-0.54%
|-0.26%
|-0.02%
|0.12%
|-0.24%
|NZD
|-0.57%
|-0.61%
|-0.53%
|-0.38%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.24%
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|0.22%
|0.24%
|0.35%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical Analysis: Canadian Dollar sees limited topside, USD/CAD tests back into 1.3440
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) sees some gains against the Pacific currency bloc, gaining around four-tenths of a percent against the New Zealand Kiwi (NZD) and about a quarter of a percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the Japanese Yen (JPY). The CAD is down about a quarter of a percent against the Pound Sterling, and in the red about a fifth of a percent against both the US Dollar and the Euro (EUR).
With the US Dollar broadly higher on Monday, the USD/CAD pair is retesting into the 1.3440 region, taking a run at setting a new high for 2024 as the Canadian Dollar continues to shed weight in choppy trading against the USD.
The USD/CAD is now up 2% from December’s swing low into 1.3177, and ongoing bullish momentum has the pair running straight into a technical ceiling at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below the 1.3500 handle.
USD/CAD Hourly Chart
USD/CAD Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
What key factors drive the Canadian Dollar?
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Canada impact the Canadian Dollar?
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
How does the price of Oil impact the Canadian Dollar?
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Canadian Dollar?
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
How does economic data influence the value of the Canadian Dollar?
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0950 amid light trading
EUR/USD is battling 1.0950, giving back gains in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar is rebounding in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields, weighing on the pair. In the absence of top-tier economic data and a holiday in the US, risk sentiment will likely play a pivotal role.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2700 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2700 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar is finding fresh demand, as US bond yields inch higher, despite holiday-thinned market conditions. Mounting UK recession risks and geopolitical tensions add to the weight on the pair.
Gold price nears weekly high, supported by macroeconomic and geopolitical tailwinds
Gold price is aiming to reclaim weekly high as bets supporting Fed rate cuts deepen. Fears of stubborn US inflation have faded after a surprisingly soft PPI report. Deepening Middle East tensions have improved the appeal for safe-haven assets.
Maker whale transactions pick up pace in January, large wallets accumulate MKR
Maker worth $66.66 million was accumulated by ten different wallet addresses in the past month. MKR price rallied nearly 60% in the past month, climbing to a 22-month peak of $2,267 on January 11.
The week ahead: UK CPI, wages, China Q4 GDP and earnings in focus
Since March of last year headline CPI in the UK has more than halved, slowing from 10.1%, with November slowing more than expected to 3.9%, prompting speculation that the BoE might be closer to cutting rates in 2024 than had been originally priced.