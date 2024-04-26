Canadian Dollar succumbs to broader market flows as investors grapple with US PCE inflation

- Canadian Dollar gets pushed around as investors focus elsewhere.
- Canada absent from economic calendar until next week.
- US PCE inflation remains higher than expected, weighing on rate cut hopes.
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is taking a back seat to broader market flows on Friday as investor focus remains pinned on decaying hopes for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed). US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures came in above expectations on Friday, weighing further on rate trim expectations.
Canada will not release meaningful data until next Tuesday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print, but all eyes will be on the Fed’s upcoming rate call next Wednesday. Markets will also be gearing up for another Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) next week as investors look further out for signs of a slowdown in the US economy that could spark rate cuts.
Daily digest market movers: US PCE inflation remains stubbornly hot
- Core US PCE Price Index inflation held steady in March, printing at the expected steady 0.3%.
- YoY Core PCE Price Index also held steady at 2.8%, flaunting the forecast of 2.6%.
- Annualized headline PCE Price Index for the year ended March ticked higher to 2.7% versus the expected 2.6%, accelerating from the previous 2.5%.
- With inflation stubbornly high, hopes for a September rate cut are eroding.
- According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets only see 60% odds of a September Fed rate trim.
Canadian Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.35%
|0.21%
|0.12%
|-0.10%
|1.32%
|0.30%
|0.18%
|EUR
|-0.34%
|-0.13%
|-0.21%
|-0.43%
|0.97%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|GBP
|-0.21%
|0.12%
|-0.09%
|-0.32%
|1.11%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|0.21%
|0.09%
|-0.23%
|1.19%
|0.15%
|0.06%
|AUD
|0.10%
|0.44%
|0.32%
|0.24%
|1.42%
|0.38%
|0.29%
|JPY
|-1.35%
|-0.98%
|-1.12%
|-1.21%
|-1.43%
|-1.02%
|-1.15%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.38%
|1.04%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|-0.18%
|0.16%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.28%
|1.13%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical analysis: Canadian Dollar plays second fiddle to US Dollar flows
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is mixed on Friday, playing a quiet counterparty to broader market focus. The CAD has gained 1.2% on the day against the Japanese Yen as markets short the Yen wholesale. The CAD is up around a quarter of a percent against the Euro (EUR), and down a quarter of a percent against the Australian Dollar (AUD).
USD/CAD continues to churn between 1.3700 and 1.3660, but downside swings are reaching further into bearish territory. The pair still trades on the north side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3527, but USD/CAD remains down 1.2% from the last swing high near 1.3850.
USD/CAD hourly chart
USD/CAD daily chart
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
