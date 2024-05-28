Canadian Dollar declined on data-light Tuesday as US markets return to the fold

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.

USD/CAD rebounded to test 1.3650 after arresting a decline below 1.3620, and the 1.3600 handle is firming into a technical barrier rather than a target for short pressure. The pair is still down 0.8% from last week’s peak just above 1.3740, and daily candlesticks are mired in technical congestion near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3642.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly softer on Tuesday, shedding weight across the board and holding flat against the battered Japanese Yen (JPY) as the day’s strongest pair performance from the CAD. Despite broad-spectrum weakness from the Canadian Dollar, pullbacks remain limited, with the CAD trading within a fifth of a percent against nearly all of its major peers.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Canada reported an uptick in industrial inflation in April to little market reaction as investors focus on statements from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Broad market sentiment took a hit last week after markets were forced to re-price odds of a September rate cut, and traders are looking for firmer signs of rate cut plans from Fed central planners.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is broadly softer on Tuesday, paring away some of the gains found at the start of the trading week. Fedspeak is set to dominate the headlines as investors buckle down for the long wait to US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

