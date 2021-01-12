Canada's Trudeau: Will buy 20 million additional doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that they have reached a deal with Pfizer/BioNTech to buy additional 20 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by Reuters.

Canada will be extending the border closure with the United States until February 21, Trudeau further added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the loonie's performance against its major rivals. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD pair was down 0.18% on a daily basis at 1.2760.