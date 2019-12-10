Canada's Freeland invited to Mexico talks as USMCA deal gets closer

A senior Mexican official said late Monday that Mexico’s government has invited Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland to trade talks in Mexico, Reuters reports.
US Trade Representative Lighthizer and White House adviser Jared Kushner are attending the trade meeting in Mexico this Tuesday.
