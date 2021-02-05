Canada: Unemployment Rate rises to 9.4% in January, Net Change in Employment at -212K

- Unemployment Rate in Canada rose more than expected in January.
- USD/CAD trades in the negative territory near 1.2800 despite disappointing data.
The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 9.4% in January from 8.8% (revised from 8.6%) in December with the Net Change in Employment declining more than 212,000 (vs -47.5K expected), the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 8.9%.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Participation Rate declined to 64.7% from 65% and the Average Hourly Wages edged higher to 5.87% on a yearly basis.
Market reaction
The USD/CAD pair spiked to a session high of 1.2828 but quickly reversed its direction amid broad-based USD weakness. As of writing, the pair was down 0.17% on the day at 1.2803.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls miss with 49.000, dollar extends retreat
US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 49,000 in January worse than expected. It came on top of downward revisions to previous months but the unemployment rate dropped. The dollar extends its falls with EUR/USD hitting 1.20 and GBP/USD topping 1.37.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move
Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.