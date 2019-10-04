Canada: Trade deficit likely to deteriorate to $1.50bn in August – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the Canada’s international merchandise trade deficit to deteriorate to $1.50bn in August from $1.12bn, slightly below the market consensus for $1.20bn.

Key Quotes

“Stronger imports are expected to drive the wider deficit, with a slight offset from a modest increase in exports. Ivey PMI for September will round out the data flow after August saw the first >60 print since 2018.”