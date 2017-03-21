Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
US Dollar Index
GOLD
OIL
Canada Retail Sales (MoM) up to 2.2% in January from previous -0.5%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Canada Retail Sales (MoM) up to 2.2% in January from previous -0.5%
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
United States Current Account above expectations ($-128.2B) in 4Q: Actual ($-112.4B)
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
Canada: Retail Sales up 2.2% MoM in January
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
Eurozone: Expect a huge demand for TLTRO’s final operation - Natixis
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
EU leaders to meet on April 29 to decide on negotiating lines for Brexit talks - EU's Tusk
FXStreet
|
30 minutes ago
WTI trims recovery gains but holds above $49.00 mark, API in focus
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
Fed: Still expect two more hikes this year - BNPP
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
GBP/USD outlook stays neutral – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
35 minutes ago
Japan: Trade balance expected to expand to JPY 1,283 bn in February - Natixis
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
USD/JPY downside is losing momentum – UOB
FXStreet
|
39 minutes ago
BOE's Carney: Don't overreact to one month's data - RTRS
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
BoE: MPC to look through inflation rise, but rhetoric likely to stay hawkish – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
USD/JPY: Politics vs. the carry trade - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
CZK: peg could be removed soon – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
UK: Resilience persists in early 2017 – Lloyds Bank
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
Gold struggles near 3-week tops, Fedspeak on sight
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
EUR/USD through 1.0800 handle, hits fresh multi-week tops
FXStreet
|
11:42 GMT
USD/CHF offered below 1.0048 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
11:23 GMT
Canada: Retail sales expected to post a robust advance - TDS
FXStreet
|
11:22 GMT
AUD/USD recovers lost ground, now eyeing Monday's multi-month tops
FXStreet
|
11:22 GMT
Load More content ...