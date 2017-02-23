Canada: Retail sales declined 0.5% in December – RBC Economics

Nathan Janzen, Senior Economist at RBC Economics, notes that the December decline in Canadian retail sales was the first in five months and was weaker than market expectations for a flat reading.

Key Quotes

“Lower nominal sales were despite a large increase in gasoline prices. Volume sales declined a larger 1.0% in December to partly retrace gains over the prior five months.”

“Sales at automobile dealers declined 2.5% in December, largely in line with an earlier-reported drop in unit vehicle sales in the month following an outsized sales pace in November (sales of motor vehicle and parts were still up 3.9% from a year ago in December). Less-expected was the extent of broadly-based weakness elsewhere. Sales at gasoline stations were the main exception; however, the 6.6% rise in spending at the pump looks to have been largely attributable to an increase in prices. Excluding the motor vehicle and gasoline station components, sales declined 1.4%, marking the third decline for that component in the last four months.”

“Our Take: