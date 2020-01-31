According to a report released on Friday, Canada’s real GDP rose 0.1% in November and 1.5% compared to a year earlier. Krishen Rangasamy, analyst at the National Bank of Canada explained Q4 GDP growth is tracking flat.
Key Quotes:
“Canadian GDP data for November was better than expected. Expectations had been lowered amid the CN rail strike, Keystone pipeline rupture and potash mine closure in Saskatchewan.”
“A colder-than-usual November boosted utilities output, something that’s likely to reverse. But there were also more lasting gains including in the construction sector ─ which reflected a resurgent housing market ─, education, health and professional services.”
“We expect output to increase further in December thanks in part to CN operations and oil shipments via the Keystone pipeline returning to normal. But even assuming zero growth in December, 2019Q4 Canadian GDP is tracking close to flat, i.e. near the Bank of Canada’s estimate of +0.3% annualized growth for the quarter.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan
The EUR/USD pair continues trading at weekly highs, despite the final version of the Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was upwardly revised to 99.8 from 99.1. Risk-related trading prevails.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell
As Brexit becomes a fact, and the dollar stands out of the market’s favor, GBP/USD advances, currently trading above 1.3150, its highest for this week.
Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit
The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.