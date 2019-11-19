Canada: Factory output softened during the third quarter – NFB

Data released today showed that manufacturing shipments in Canada dropped 0.2% in September, a number above expectations. National Bank of Canada analyst Kyle Adams points out that today's data suggest a negative contribution to growth in September from the manufacturing sector.
Key Quotes:
“After a significant rebound in August, manufacturing sales posted a slight decline in September (-0.2%) but managed to beat expectations for a deeper pullback. The main source of the monthly contraction was the petroleum and coals products category where sales were down for a fourth consecutive month on the back of lower volumes due to transitory maintenance at refineries.”
“The transportation category also weakened in the month as sales of motor vehicle parts and aerospace parts/products fell 4.3% and 3.7% respectively. Parts production for motor vehicles was impacted by the UAW strike and aren’t likely to bounce back in the next report as the strike only ended in late October.”
“Looking at the data in volume terms, both shipments (-0.7%) and inventories (-1.2%) marked deteriorations in September. This should translate into a negative contribution to growth in September from the manufacturing sector. Looking at the quarterly perspective, after rising an annualized 6.4% in Q2, real shipments are on track to fall 3.9% in the third quarter of the year. This drag on GDP growth will be partially offset by a 2.4% increase in inventories.”
“The unadjusted capacity utilization rate in Canada’s manufacturing sector fell from 79.7% in August to 79.2% in September.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD prints fresh lows, remains above 1.2900
The GBP/USD pair dropped further during the American session at a slow pace and printed a fresh daily low at 1.2919.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
Gold advances beyond $1,470 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the sour market sentiment in the second half of the day on Tuesday and rose above the $1,470 handle.
Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market
Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.