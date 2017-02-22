CAD: Retail sales to post a moderate 0.4% m/m increase in December - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities is above-consensus for Canada’s retail sales to post a moderate 0.4% m/m increase in December.

Key Quotes

“While a drag from motor vehicles should allow the ex-auto series to post a more buoyant 0.7% gain. Retail sales volumes should show a more modest advance on a volumes basis but still result in a robust annualized quarterly gain of roughly 7% for Q4 as a whole, reinforcing GDP growth expectations near a 2% pace.”