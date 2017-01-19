CAD: Manufacturing sales are expected to rebound sharply - TDS

In view of the analysts at TDS, Canadian November manufacturing sales are expected to rebound sharply after a 0.8% decline last month.

Key Quotes

“Markets expect a 1.0% m/m increase while TD sees upside risk and looks for a 1.4% m/m advance. Manufacturing activity will benefit from the broad pickup in exports, though gasoline prices will provide a partial offset. International security transactions for November will be released simultaneously at 8:30 ET.”