- CAD/JPY rises 0.72% to 108.38 after Canadian jobs report beats expectations, adding 15K jobs and pushing the unemployment rate to 5.5%.
- Odds for a Bank of Canada rate hike by year-end jump to 44% from 36%, following a 5.2% wage increase in August.
- Japanese Q2 GDP growth falls short of estimates at 4.8% YoY but fails to bolster the Yen as Canadian data takes center stage.
The Loonie (CAD) posts solid gains versus the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday after an upbeat Canadian jobs report sparked speculations the Bank of Canada would increase rates at a subsequent meeting. That and investors’ risk appetite weighed on the Yen’s safe-haven status. At the time of writing, the CAD/JPY exchanges hands at 108.38, up 0.72% or +77 pips.
Loonie gains ground against the Yen as upbeat employment figures fuel rate hike expectations, overshadowing Japan’s sluggish GDP growth
Statistics Canada revealed that the Canadian economy created more jobs than foreseen at 15K in August, with 39.9K people adding to the workforce, while the unemployment rate stood at 5.5%. The labor market has remained resilient, even though the Bank of Canada (BoC) has lifted rates ten times since March 2022.
Digging deeper into the data, a measure of wages rose by 5.2% in August from 5% in July, increasing the chances the BoC would step in and lift rates. Of note, the BoC kept rates unchanged on September 6 at 5%, but after the data release, the money market futures show odds at 44% chance of another BoC rate hike by the year’s end, from 36% before the employment report crossed the screens.
The data comes one day after the BoC Governor Tiff Macklem said that interest rates may not be high enough to bring supply and demand in balance, bringing inflation down. The BoC’s decision to hold rates unchanged was attributed to Q2’s 2023 unexpectedly contracted -0.2%, signaling the economy could’ve entered a recession.
Aside from this, data from Japan witnessed the economy growing slower than expected, with Q2’s GDP at 4.8% YoY, below the 5.5% estimated. Although it was negative, a risk-off impulse benefitted the Yen during the Asian and European sessions. Nevertheless, as Japanese authorities remained mute about a possible Forex intervention, it was outpaced by Canadian data.
Therefore, further CAD/JPY upside is expected, though caution is warranted on intervention threats and overextended price action.
CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the CAD/JPY is neutral to upward bias, remaining above the Ichimoku cloud (Kumo) but failing to reach the year-to-date (YTD) high at 109.50. A decisive break would expose the 110.00 psychological level before testing last year’s high of 110.52. Failure at 109.50 and sellers would outweigh buyers and drag prices toward the Tenkan-Sen line at 107.61 before extending its losses to the Senkou-Span A at 107.39. Break below, and the pair would dive towards the Kijun-Sen at 107.18.
CAD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.68
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|107.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.77
|Daily SMA50
|107.22
|Daily SMA100
|105.23
|Daily SMA200
|101.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.38
|Previous Daily Low
|107.41
|Previous Weekly High
|108.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.68
|Previous Monthly High
|113.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
