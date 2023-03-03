- C3.ai reported an earnings, revenue beat for FQ3.
- AI stock jumped 17% on the news.
- NASDAQ futures have risen 0.3% on Friday.
- C3.ai has switched to a consumption-based model.
C3.ai (AI) saw its revenue fall YoY in the fiscal third quarter, but the enterprise-focused artifical intelligence software company managed to beat Wall Street consenus late Thursday, which was enough for it to power more than 16% higher in Friday's premarket. The stock is up more than 17% at the time of writing at just under $25.
C3.ai earnings news
C3.ai reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06 on revenue of $66.7 million. This proved to outperform Wall Street's forecast for a 22 cent adjusted loss. Revenue also came in ahead of the $64.25 million estimate from analysts.
However, sales fell more than 4% from the same period last year as the company switched to a consumption-based model. CEO Thomas Siebel was quick to say that much of the difficulty was felt in the summer of 2022 and that the fiscal third quarter, which ended in January, saw the first signs of a change in customer attitudes.
"Now as we enter into our fourth quarter, we are seeing tailwinds from improved business optimism and increased interest in applying C3 AI solutions to address an increasing range of applications across a broadening set of industries," said Thomas Siebel. "This is a dramatic change from what we experienced in mid-2022. There is a genuine optimism in the marketplace for our solutions. And the overall business sentiment appears to be substantially improving."
Siebel boasted that the company now had 290 pilot projects with potential clients. This figure is higher than the company's current corporate client list of 236.
For the fiscal fourth quarter, which runs from February through April, C3.ai projected a return to growth with revenue between $70 million and $72 million.
C3.ai stock forecast
AI stock has been in a bearish trend since the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator crossed over on February 17. Just Wednesday the 9-day moving average also swooped below its 21-day counterpart. Friday's premarket price around $25, however, means that the stock is now trading slightly above earlier resistance around the $24.23 pivot. Bulls will see it as their birthright to push AI stock at least up to the next resistance point at $28, which was reached on several occasions in early February. Bulls will also be eyeing the February 6 range high of $30.92. Expect $17.50 to still hold if things turn south for AI stock during the rest of March.
AI stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD up modestly on Friday, holds onto weekly gains
EUR/USD rose back above 1.0600 in the American session, boosted by risk appetite that weighed on the US Dollar. US stocks are up, heading toward weekly gains. Data from the US showed activity in the Service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in February; ahead of the NFP week, the Employment Index soared unexpectedly.
GBP/USD back near 1.2000, remains rangebound
GBP/USD rebounded from 1.1960 late on Friday, amid a weaker US Dollar. Higher equity prices in Wall Street and a modest decline in US yields weighed on the Greenback. The pair keeps moving sideways above the 1.1900 mark.
Gold rebounds back to the $1,850 area, consolidates weekly gains
After a brief decline to $1,840 following the ISM Services PMI, Gold rebounded rising back toward the $1,850 area. A weaker Dollar and a modestly retreat in US Treasury yields in the American session, helped the yellow metal. XAU/USD is posting the biggest weekly gain since early January.
AVAX price could face a 15% crash if loses this critical support
AVAX price has been slipping on the charts for nearly ten days now, and the altcoin is inching closer to its critical support. From here on, the bulls will have to regain control of the momentum they had back in January to prevent a significant decline in AVAX’s trading price.
Equities push higher following ISM data
Stocks have continued their recovery, and seem to be adjusting to the idea of stronger economic data and higher rates, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.