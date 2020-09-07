Building Brexit tensions to deliver a setback for the pound – MUFG

The pound has underperformed with EUR/GBP rising further above last week’s low of 0.8866 and cable further below last week’s high of 1.3482. In the meantime, Brexit talks are set to heat up posing downside risks for the pound, according to MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“Recent price action signals that the pound has put a near-term top in place. The correction lower for the pound has been reinforced by the release of more negative Brexit headlines. It has been reported that the UK is stepping up preparations for Brexit trade talks to fail. PM Boris Johnson will reportedly tell the EU today that he’s willing to walk away rather than compromise on what he sees as the core principles of Brexit, and setting a deadline of 15th October for a deal.”
“UK officials are reportedly drafting ‘The Internal Market Bill’ which is expected to be published on Wednesday that is designed to dilute the power of the Brexit withdrawal agreement on issues including state aid and customs in Northern Ireland. While the bill is only intended as a fall back option in case talks fail, it risks further undermining negotiations on the free trade deal.”
“The UK government appears to be hardening its negotiating stance ahead of this week’s crunch talks which makes it even more unlikely there will be a breakthrough. According to Bloomberg, an EU diplomat has revealed that informal discussions ahead of this week’s talks have yielded no shift in positions.”
“The developments strongly suggest that there is an increasing risk that the state of Brexit negotiations could deteriorate first before any hope of a last minute compromise deal emerges. It poses downside risks for the pound in the month ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD remains under pressure around mid-1.3100. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.