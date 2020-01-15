British Pound Sterling news & forecast: GBP/USD uptrend support in danger as BOE cut looks imminent

Pound Sterling to remain positively configured on a medium-term basis [Video]
We retain our assessment that pound sterling will remain positively configured on a medium-term basis whilst the support band $1.2900/$1.3010 remains intact. This band has come under some scrutiny as the market has fallen away in recent sessions, but again the bulls seem happy to support and buy into weakness. Read more...
BOE's Saunders says probably appropriate to cut rates, GBP/USD struggles with 1.30
Michael Saunders of the Bank of England also supports cutting rates. The central banker who turned from backing tighter monetary policy but shifted to voting for rate cuts has reiterated his stance. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend support in danger as BOE cut looks imminent
The lower band may break – both the Bank of England's inflation range and GBP/USD's uptrend support line.
UK Consumer Price Index slowed to 1.3% yearly in December 2019 – the weakest since November 2016, worse than 1.5% expected, and closer to the bank's lower limit of the 1-3% range.
Pound Sterling has reacted with a drop as the "Old Lady" may cut interest rates as soon as January 30. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.1150 amid trade speculation
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, in familiar ranges. The US and China are scheduled to sign Phase One of the trade deal while EU-US commerce negotiations continue.
GBP/USD battles 1.30 after UK inflation disappoints, speculation of rate cut rises
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 after UK inflation fell short of expectations with 1.3% in December. BOE's Michael Saunders has joined the chorus calling for a rate cut.
Crypto Moon Party has just kicked off
Market sentiment remains neutral despite yesterday's hikes, recalling past disappointments after previous pumps. Ethereum is positioned to beat Bitcoin in the next bull market. XRP is hit and misses the upside, but the ball is still in play.
Gold extends recovery above $1550 amid cautious mood
Gold extends its recovery momentum above the 1550 level so far this Wednesday, as investors remain cautious and flock to safety, assessing the effectiveness of the US-China phase one trade deal.
USD/JPY: Easing, but limited selling interest
Japanese Machinery Tool Orders plummeted again in December. BOJ’s Kuroda concerned about overseas slowdown, ready to act if needed. USD/JPY pair retreating from highs, correcting overbought conditions.