British PM Boris Johnson is more trusted than opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn –Daily Mail UK

With the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson inching closer to a snap election in December, polls from the media dominate headlines. The latest one came from the UK’s Daily Mail that cites the Tory leader bearing his Labour counterpart Jeremy Corbyn. The major reason cited is expectations to safety stewards the National Health Service (NHS).
Key quotes
“More than four out of ten Labour voters likely to back the party if Mr Corbyn bowed out on December 12.”
“Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is seen as is seen as stronger, more statesmanlike and brainier than Mr Corbyn.”
“Asked which leader has the best health policies, 36 per cent said Mr Johnson and 34 per cent Mr Corbyn.”
“Today’s poll suggests that Mr Johnson’s decision to make the NHS a top priority since entering No 10 is paying off. As well as being ahead on the NHS, the Prime Minister is 18 points ahead on jobs, a key issue for working-class voters.”
“Mr Johnson is streets ahead on the economy, defence, trade and foreign relations. The only issue where Mr Corbyn is in the lead is welfare.”
“The Tories have 34 per cent support overall, eight points ahead of Labour on 26, with the Lib Dems on 19 and the Brexit Party on 12.”
“That would be enough to give the Prime Minister a slim Commons majority.”
FX implications
Which such news should offer additional strength to the British Pound (GBP), the GBP/USD pair stays modestly changed around 1.2900 as most global markets are yet to open for Thursday’s trading.
