The US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned the UK late Wednesday that there will "absolutely no chance" of Congress approving the UK's trade deal with Washington if Prime Minister Boris Johnson overrides the Brexit agreement.

Key quotes (Source: Independent)

Brexit could not be allowed to "imperil" the Good Friday Agreement - brokered to establish peace in Northern Ireland after years of sectarian conflict.

The UK must respect the Northern Ireland Protocol as signed with the EU to ensure the free flow of goods across the border.

"If the UK violates that international treaty and Brexit undermines the Good Friday accord, there will be absolutely no chance of a US-UK trade agreement passing the Congress.

"The Good Friday Agreement is treasured by the American people and will be proudly defended in the United States Congress."