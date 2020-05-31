Britain accuses the EU of trying to string Brexit talks out until the November deadline – The Telegraph

Ahead of this week’s key Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union (EU) diplomats, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting further hardships for both the ends in agreeing over the trade relations during 2021.
Key quotes
Britain has accused the EU of wanting to string out Brexit trade talks until the November deadline for an agreement in the hope of making the UK cave into its demands.
With the latest round of negotiations beginning on Tuesday, Boris Johnson wants to up the pace of the talks after making it clear that he will not extend the transition period and will not budge on sovereignty issues such as fishing rights.
Ministers are anxious to ensure that businesses have as much time as possible to prepare for whatever trading regime is in place when the UK’s current arrangements come to an end on December 31.
They aim to make significant progress before Mr. Johnson holds a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in July, at which the Prime Minister will formally reject an offer of an extension of the Brexit deadline beyond December 31, 2020.
FX implications
While the news was already out at the weekend, GBP/USD seems to shrug off the negative signals. Even so, the Cable steps back from the intraday high of 1.2354 to 1.2348 amid the early Monday morning in Asia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6660 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair seems to pay a little heed to the weekend developments while beginning the June month mostly only the same front where it ended the May.
USD/JPY: Mildly heavy below 108.00 as US-China tussle intensifies
USD/JPY drops from Friday’s close amid fresh risk aversion. The yen seems to portray the market’s fear of escalating tension between the US and China despite the former’s President Donald Trump stepped back from any sanctions on the later during the recent speech.
Revoking Hong Kong’s special status
In a further escalation of US-China tensions, President Trump revoked Hong Kong's (HK) "Special Status" as revealed in a speech on Friday. What does this mean? At this stage there is scant detail to go on.
Gold: refreshes 7-day top above $1,700 as S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0%
Gold prints three-day winning streak while extending pullback from May 27 low near $1,694. The bullion benefits from the escalation in risk-off mood amid the tension between the US and China while also taking clues from the riots in America.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.