Brexit: UK's PM May to announce end of free movement

In respect to Brexit developments and news, Prime Minister, Thersa May, will announce the end of free movement for new EU migrants when she Brexit negotiations get underway formally.

The Telegraph, with the headline, "Theresa May poised to announce end of free movement for new EU migrants next month", has reported that she is expected to say that "EU citizens who travel to Britain after she triggers Article 50 will no longer have the automatic right to stay in the UK permanently." The article further writes-on, "Iain Duncan Smith, a leading Eurosceptic conservative MP, said that that announcement will show that Mrs May is taking control of Britain's borders while giving clarity to the 3.6million EU migrants already living in the UK."