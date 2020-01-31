The UK is finally leaving the European Union after over three years of turmoil, following the referendum that shaken the kingdom. UK PM Boris Johnson in a pre-recorded address said that the government’s job is to bring the country together and take it forward. “It’s not an end, its a beginning,” Johnson added.

Among other things, Johnson mentioned controlling immigration, creating free ports and create UK own laws and rules. Overall he was optimistic, focusing on a national renewal of equality and growth.

After 47 years of membership, the UK and the EU, will now have to resolve their future relationship, before December 2020, when the transition period ends. Late Friday, PM Johnson met his Cabinet and discussed the possibility of seeking a Canada-style trade agreement with the EU.