Brexit: Scottish court refuses to order that UK PM Johnson must seek Brexit extension

Citing a Sky News reporter, Reuters just reported that the Scottish court refused to order that British Prime Minister Johnson must seek a Brexit extension.

"Scottish court says campaigners seeking an order to force PM Johnson to seek a Brexit extension have not made out their case," Reuters added.

Furthermore, a lawyer involved in the case has reportedly said that he expected the appeal to be difficult on Tuesday.

The British pound reacted negatively to this development and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2315, losing 0.12% on a daily basis.