Brexit News: EU's von der Leyen says there is no alternative to Irish protocol in UK ties

Earlier in the Asian session, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “there is no alternative to the full and correct implementation of the Irish protocol in UK ties.”

Additional quotes

"It is important to reiterate that the protocol is the only possible solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the European Union single market.”

"If we see problems today we should not forget that they do not come from the protocol but result from Brexit, that is the reason why the problems are there."

Market reaction

GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.4200 amid broad-based US dollar weakness, little affected by the comments from the EC Chief.